Milton Keynes fatal dog attack on girl 'tragic isolated incident'
A dog attack that killed a four-year-old girl in Milton Keynes was a "tragic isolated incident" involving a family pet, police have confirmed.
Officers attended a house on Broadlands in Netherfield at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday after reports a dog had attacked a child in a back garden.
The victim has been named locally as Alice Stones, but she has not been formally identified.
Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made.
Officers are also working to establish the breed of the dog, which was "humanely destroyed".
Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Supt Marc Tarbit said: "An investigation is currently under way to fully understand the circumstances, but we believe this was a tragic isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.
"Accordingly, no arrests have been made at this time.
"I can confirm that the dog was a family pet and it was put down by police at the scene yesterday evening."
Supt Tarbit said there would be a stronger police presence locally over the coming days.
"This is clearly an incident that has shocked and upset people," he added, "and I urge residents to speak to officers with any questions or concerns they may have.
"I'd also like to ask the community for their support in not speculating about this matter and offer reassurance that our detectives are working hard to progress the investigation."
A vigil will be held at the nearby Grand Union Vineyard Church at 19:00 GMT, senior pastor Chris Morley confirmed.
Rishi Sunak expressed his condolences to the family during Prime Minister's Questions and thanked the emergency services for responding "rapidly and professionally".
Local residents have spoken of their shock at the news of the four-year-old's death.
Neighbour Rita Matthews, 36, said she would see the youngster while walking her own daughter to school and described her as a "happy little girl".
"It's so sad we're not going to see the girl again and I pray all the best to her mum to get her strength back," she said.
Mr Morley said the church would be open all day to allow locals time for "quiet reflection".
"Our hearts are really for the family, but we realise a tragedy like this cuts to the heart of the community here in Netherfield," he said.
"It's just being available to people, if people need to talk, and to be around.
"The Netherfield community, and I've seen it over the years I've been here, whether it was the flood of 2018 or the stabbing of that young lad last year, always seems to draw together."
