Luton Dart: Passenger trials begin on new airport shuttle
Passenger trials are getting under way for the first time to test a new driverless railway that will take people direct to an airport terminal.
The £290m Luton Dart is due to open in April but has faced delays and increased costs.
The 1.4-mile (2.2km) railway links Luton Airport Parkway station to London Luton Airport in about three minutes.
Luton Rising, which owns the airport, said the trials were a "key part of the countdown process before opening".
The project began almost five years ago and was due to be complete by the end of 2020, but has suffered delays down to revenue and ticketing arrangements.
Luton Rising said it was "continuing to work towards opening by Easter" and costs "may exceed £290m".
For the first trial starting on Wednesday, 120 members of the public have volunteered to take part.
They have been asked to bring an empty suitcase and will take part in health and safety and customer service scenarios.
A second trial is due to held later this month.
Graham Olver, chief executive officer of Luton Rising, said: "We know that many people in Luton are extremely interested in the Luton Dart.
"Not only is it a pioneering infrastructure project with environmental benefits but its contribution to the airport's success directly benefits local people and services through our unique social investment."
During the trials, Luton Rising said it will be asking volunteers for feedback before reviewing the projects next steps.
Mr Olver said: "Passenger trials are a fantastic opportunity to see the scheme up close and we are very grateful to everyone who is volunteering their time to help us with another major milestone on the journey towards its opening."
The King was one of the first people to ride the new railway in December, when he was given a special trip during his visit to the Bedfordshire town.
Luton Dart: A timeline
- July 2017: Planning permission for the project is granted
- April 2018: Construction work begins
- December 2020: Original completion date passes
- December 2022: King Charles III given a special trip on the Dart
- April 2023: Provisional opening date
Last week, town councillor David Franks called for an investigation into the £90m increase in costs and delays of more than two years.
The Luton Borough Council Liberal Democrat group leader said taxpayers were "entitled to a serious, professional and independent investigation into why all the details weren't properly planned into the project in the first place".
Luton Borough Council is the sole shareholder of the airport company, Luton Rising.
Luton Rising said a "detailed [Dart] project program is in place... and we continue to work towards opening by Easter."
