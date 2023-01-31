Borehamwood church to be demolished for new homes
A disused church is to be knocked down and replaced with nine homes after plans were agreed by a council.
St Andrews United Reformed Church in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, is to be replaced by the four-bedroom houses.
The building on Aycliffe Road has been empty since December 2018 when the congregation merged with another church five miles away (8km) in Barnet.
Hertsmere Borough Council granted planning permission with certain conditions.
Council officers, who analysed the plans, agreed there was no need to supply any affordable housing in the development. This was because it fell one house short of being a "major" development according to national planning rules, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors said the development's design, appearance and the impact on existing and new residents' amenities were "acceptable".
Hertsmere Borough Council granted planning permission with 14 conditions - among them that more detail was needed around plans for electric charging, potential solar panels and landscaping.
