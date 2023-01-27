Luton views sought on homes and shops plan for car park
Plans to turn a town centre car park into 400 homes, a performance space, shops and offices are to go out for public consultation.
The Stage is earmarked for Bute Street in Luton and would be part-funded by £20m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
The site was formerly the bus station, which was demolished 10 years ago.
Luton Borough Council described it as "one of the most exciting regeneration projects for over a generation".
The Labour-run authority wants people's views on its design to ensure it is attractive to residents, visitors and businesses.
Labour councillor Sian Goding, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth said: "The Stage is such an important project for the town.
"Not only will it create a dynamic space but it will also help in our aims to level up Luton's income inequality and eradicate poverty by creating hundreds of jobs throughout construction once it has been completed."
The Stage is part of the town centre masterplan, which guides how the town will look in decades to come.
A planning application will be submitted in March and, if approved, The Stage would be completed by the end of 2025, the council added.
The consultation begins on Monday and ends on 9 February,
