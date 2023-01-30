Fire rips through Luton house after sockets overloaded

Luton house fireBedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
A house fire in Anthony Gardens in Luton on Saturday was caused by overloaded sockets, the fire service said

A fire service has warned against plugging too many electrical items into one socket after a house fire.

Two crews attended the blaze in Anthony Gardens in Luton just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the first floor and roof space of the property, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It added that the blaze was caused by "overloaded electrical sockets".

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the first floor

A spokesman advised the public not to overload extensions and socket adaptors.

"One plug socket should only carry a maximum of 13 amps worth of appliances," a statement said.

"High energy appliances like kettles, toasters and microwaves should be plugged directly into the wall socket."

The fire service added that people should ensure they used extension leads with a built-in fuse and, if using a coiled extension lead, ensure it was fully unravelled from the drum.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Flames also spread to the property's roof space
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said one plug socket should carry a maximum of 13 amps worth of appliances

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics