Fire rips through Luton house after sockets overloaded
A fire service has warned against plugging too many electrical items into one socket after a house fire.
Two crews attended the blaze in Anthony Gardens in Luton just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the first floor and roof space of the property, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It added that the blaze was caused by "overloaded electrical sockets".
A spokesman advised the public not to overload extensions and socket adaptors.
"One plug socket should only carry a maximum of 13 amps worth of appliances," a statement said.
"High energy appliances like kettles, toasters and microwaves should be plugged directly into the wall socket."
The fire service added that people should ensure they used extension leads with a built-in fuse and, if using a coiled extension lead, ensure it was fully unravelled from the drum.
