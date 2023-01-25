Serious injury reports on Squid Game reality show untrue, says Netflix
The US-based streaming giant Netflix has dismissed reports that contestants in a real-life Squid Game show were seriously hurt by freezing conditions.
The game show, based on the South Korean hit series, is being filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, featuring 456 contestants.
Players vying for a $4.56m (£3.8m) prize told The Sun how someone was stretchered off and others were unwell.
Netflix said in a statement that "any claims of serious injury are untrue".
The on-demand media provider said three people were treated for "mild medical conditions" and "no-one else was injured".
It added that no-one was stretchered off the set - and medics were present at all times.
"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix said.
"While it was very cold on set - and participants were prepared for that - any claims of serious injury are untrue."
The thriller series tells the story of debt-ridden contestants competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of twisted children's games.
It holds the record as Netflix's most-popular series of all time, and it was streamed by 111 million users in its first 28 days of its launch. A second series was announced in June.
The same month, Netflix also revealed plans for a 10-episode competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, with the "largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history".
The contestants - who have travelled to Bedfordshire from around the world - compete through a string of games inspired by the original show.
At the time of the announcement, Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said: "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery.
"We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.
"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists."