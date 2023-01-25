Milton Keynes: Manslaughter charge after man found unresponsive
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive on a street.
Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi died in hospital after being discovered on Towan Avenue in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 01:00 BST on 11 July.
Ali Dahir, 34, of Linton Road, Barking, was charged by police and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.
A man from Milton Keynes who was also arrested in connection with the case has been bailed.
The 33-year-old was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He must report to police again on 24 April.
