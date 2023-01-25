Milton Keynes: Manslaughter charge after man found unresponsive

Abdifatah Ali Wadad AbdullahiThames Valley Police
Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi was found unresponsive on a pavement in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive on a street.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi died in hospital after being discovered on Towan Avenue in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, at about 01:00 BST on 11 July.

Ali Dahir, 34, of Linton Road, Barking, was charged by police and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.

A man from Milton Keynes who was also arrested in connection with the case has been bailed.

The 33-year-old was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He must report to police again on 24 April.

South Beds News Agency
The man was found on the pavement in Towan Avenue, near to the roundabout with Polruan Place

