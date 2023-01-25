Houghton Regis stabbing victim also run over by car - inquest
One of two men who were stabbed in a brawl was also run over by a car, an inquest into their deaths heard.
Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were attacked in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on 13 November.
Mr Howard was also run over by a car in Tithe Farm Road in the town, near Dunstable, the coroner's court in Ampthill was told.
The coroner suspended the inquest pending the outcome of the trial of three men charged with murder.
A post-mortem investigation confirmed both had been stabbed in the chest area, with Mr Howard also run over by a vehicle.
A third man, Mason Jordan, was seriously injured during the fight.
Nicholas Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis; Curtis Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton; and Mark Griffiths, 40, of Luton, have each been charged with two counts of murder, one of attempted murder, three of conspiracy to murder and three of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
They are due to appear for trial on 9 May at Luton Crown Court.
