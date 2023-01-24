Milton Keynes bus stolen by drunken passenger, say police
- Published
A bus was stolen by a drunken passenger who "left a trail of devastation" as it crashed with multiple vehicles, police said.
Thames Valley Police said the single-decker was reported stolen at the Tesco bus stop on Tongwell Street, Milton Keynes, at about 18:20 GMT on Monday.
Officers found the bus at Milton Keynes Central railway station.
The force said a man, 43, from the city, was arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.
It said the man, also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drink-driving, remained in custody.
The force posted on its Facebook page: "When people say 'when you've had a drink, take the bus', it isn't meant to be taken literally.
"This bus in Milton Keynes was stolen by a drunken passenger earlier on this evening, and left a trail of devastation as it collided with numerous other vehicles before being stopped."
Police said no-one was injured during the incident and other passengers managed to flee the bus as it was being stolen.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk