Leah Croucher murder suspect changed appearance - police
The man suspected of murdering a teenager whose body was found three years after she vanished is likely to have changed his appearance around the time of the offence, police said.
Leah Croucher's remains were found at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes in October.
Neil Maxwell, who was found dead in April 2019, remains the only suspect.
Police have released a new image of what Mr Maxwell could have looked like around the time of the murder.
Detectives said they believed Maxwell changed his appearance to evade arrest for another crime.
Ms Croucher, 19, was last seen walking to work on 15 February 2019. Her cause of death is "still under investigation", an inquest heard on Wednesday.
At the time Ms Croucher went missing, Maxwell was on the run from police in connection with a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell in November 2018, and he had previous convictions for sexual offences against women and children.
Thames Valley Police said the 49-year-old, who worked as a maintenance man for the owner of the Loxbeare Drive home owner, who lives abroad, was the only person to have keys to the house.
Officers also found Ms Croucher's rucksack and other possessions in the loft of the house in Furzton in October.
'Complex investigation'
Police said they believed Maxwell changed his appearance to evade arrest as no witnesses have placed him in Milton Keynes since December 2018.
The force released an e-fit image of what they believe Maxwell may have looked like between December 2018 and April 2019.
Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said the "complex investigation" had "made steady progress" with hundreds of people interviewed and extensive forensic searches and examinations taking place, as well as CCTV reviews.
He said: "Despite the comprehensive media reporting along with the further inquiries with acquaintances, associates and employers and the new house to house and CCTV inquiries, we have still not identified anyone who saw Maxwell in or around Milton Keynes since early December 2018.
"More pertinently, we are yet to identify anyone who had seen Maxwell in Loxbeare Drive before, after, or at any time close to when Leah went missing on 15 February 2019."
Police said they believed he also used false names and stopped using his mobile phone and known vehicles.
Officers appealed for people to come forward with information about Maxwell's movements and identity based on the new image.
"He is likely to have known he was returning to prison if he was arrested and convicted," Det Ch Supt Hunter said.
"The investigation has now also established that Maxwell is likely to have changed his appearance to avoid being recognised. He had grown a beard and may have lost weight."
He said the force was "absolutely committed to establishing the truth" and Ms Croucher's family are "at the heart of everything we do".
Leah Croucher: A timeline
- 14 February 2019: Leah Croucher is last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT
- 15 February 2019: CCTV footage shows her walking to work down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She never arrived
- April 2019: Thames Valley Police says three people had reported possible sightings of Ms Croucher near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15, on the day she went missing
- October 2019: A two-week search by Thames Valley Police at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley finds nothing
- 15 February 2021: On the second anniversary of her disappearance, police say there are "no significant leads" and the case is "bewildering and frustrating"
- 12 October 2022: Police launch a murder investigation after human remains and a rucksack are found in the loft of a home on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton
- 14 October 2022: Neil Maxwell, a deceased sex offender, is named main suspect in the case by police
- 21 October 2022: Police confirm that the body found in Loxbeare Drive belongs to Leah Croucher, but cannot confirm the cause of death
- 25 January 2023: Inquest opened and adjourned into Leah Croucher's death
