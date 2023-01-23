Dunstable Town fan died after doorman punch, court told
A football supporter died after being punched in the face by a pub doorman, a court has heard.
Aaron Bateman struck his head on the pavement outside the Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North, Dunstable, on 12 February last year.
The 28-year-old died two days later at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.
Wilfred Fantie, 44, of Leafield, Luton, claimed he was acting in self-defence and has denied manslaughter at his trial at Luton Crown Court.
"The power of the blow was such that he fell to the ground without being able to break his fall," said prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson, opening his case.
"Some witnesses heard the crack of his head on the pavement."
Scuffle
Mr Ward-Jackson said that Mr Bateman, who had diabetes and cystic fibrosis, watched Dunstable Town's home game against Ardley United with his father Ian Bateman and their friends.
Jurors were told they went to the Wheatsheaf afterwards, where a live tribute band were playing and that Mr Bateman Snr and a friend were asked to leave after dancing topless.
The prosecutor said there was a scuffle between the two Batemans, Mr Fantie and a female bar worker in the lobby area.
The court was told Mr Bateman walked away from the pub having apparently decided to leave.
"Mr Fantie briskly went after him," said Mr Ward-Jackson.
"Young Mr Bateman turned round and gestured at the defendant who was facing him.
"The defendant's right hand was on Aaron's left shoulder.
"His left hand was pulled right back as far as it goes and he delivered a left hook to Aaron's face.
"He then delivered a punch with his right hand."
Mr Bateman died from a traumatic brain injury.
Jurors were told Mr Fantie had claimed the Batemans caused trouble on earlier occasions, including two weeks previous when Mr Bateman allegedly punched him in the face and spat at him, while his father had used racial language.
The trial continues.
