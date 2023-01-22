Two people dead in multi-vehicle crash on M40 in Buckinghamshire
Two people have died in serious crash involving multiple vehicles on the M40 southbound, police said.
It happened between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, just before 08:15 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said two more people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a further 10 people sustained minor injuries.
National Highways said the M40 would be shut southbound between junctions four and five for a "considerable time".
"Due to the nature of the incident, the closure is expected to be protracted," it said.
The northbound carriage was also closed but reopened at around 11:30.
All emergency services attended the incident as well as the air ambulance.
