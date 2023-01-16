Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
- Published
A Metropolitan Police armed officer, who used his position to put fear into women, has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 rapes, across two decades.
The Met has apologised after it emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.
A senior officer said his offending was "unprecedented in policing".
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met's lead for professionalism, said: "We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation," she said.
"We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims."
Carrick was suspended from duty when he was arrested in October 2021.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was "absolutely sickened and appalled" by Carrick's crimes.
He said "serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner".
His offences spanned 2003 to 2020 and most took place in Hertfordshire, where he lived.
Carrick admitted four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault, relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003, at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.
It can now be reported that Carrick had already pleaded guilty to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, in December.
Carrick, who would meet the women on dating apps or in social situations, served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.
He admitted raping nine women, some on multiple occasions over months or years, with many of those attacks involving violence that would have left them physically injured.
After his first guilty pleas, the Met stopped his pay and began an accelerated misconduct process, with a hearing due to take place on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the "sheer number of offences" showed Carrick's "prolific and callous nature".
He said he expects even more victims to come forward.