Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
- Published
A Metropolitan Police armed officer, who used his position to put fear into women, has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women.
David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, across two decades.
The Met has apologised after it emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.
A senior officer said his offending was "unprecedented in policing".
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met's lead for professionalism, said: "We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation."
"We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims."
Carrick, who admitted 24 counts of rape, was suspended from duty when he was arrested in October 2021.
His offences spanned 2003 to 2020 and most took place in Hertfordshire, where he lived.
Jaswant Narwal, the chief crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, Thames and Chiltern, said: "Carrick held a role where he was trusted with the responsibility of protecting the public, but yet over 17 years, in his private life, he did the exact opposite.
"This is a man who relentlessly degraded, belittled and sexually assaulted and raped women.
"As time went on, the severity of his offending intensified as he became emboldened, thinking he would get away with it."
Carrick met some victims through online dating sites such as Tinder and Badoo or on social occasions, and used his role as a police officer to gain their trust.
He admitted four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault, relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003, at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.
It can now be reported that Carrick had already pleaded guilty to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, in December.
Carrick served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.
He admitted raping nine women, some on multiple occasions over months or years, with many of those attacks involving violence that would have left them physically injured.
After his first guilty pleas, the Met stopped his pay and began an accelerated misconduct process, with a hearing due to take place on Tuesday.
Speaking outside court, Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "The details of David Carrick's crimes are truly shocking. I suspect many will be appalled and sickened by his actions but I hope the victims and the public more widely are reassured that no-one is above the law and the police service will relentlessly pursue those offenders who target women in this way."
He said he expects even more victims to come forward.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was "absolutely sickened and appalled" by Carrick's crimes.
He said "serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner".