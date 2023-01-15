Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report.
The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire, where staff confirmed the plane was not damaged.
The owner of Finmere Aerodrome said she would make pilots more aware of the busy road.
The report said the Cessna 182Q had an "uneventful" journey from Elstree to Finmere, about 40 miles (64km) away, on 24 August before the landing.
On the approach, the 63-year-old pilot said he noticed a vehicle turning on to a road close to the runway in his peripheral vision, but was focussed on the landing point.
He heard a "bang" as the main right landing gear clipped the top of the "articulated vehicle". He then called for help and chose to fly back to Elstree for a damage inspection from the ground.
The Elstree landing was normal, the pilot and his passenger were not injured and no damage was found on the aircraft during an inspection on the ground, the report said.
In conclusion, the AAIB said: "The aircraft approached the aerodrome over a road lower than necessary to maintain a safe distance from traffic using the road."
The owner of Finmere Aerodrome said pilots on a "normal approach path" have sufficient height to pass over any road vehicles and there had been no previous incidents reported.
But she said pilots would be reminded of the road before landing in future.
