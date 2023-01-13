Man fined for throwing egg towards King Charles III in Luton
A man has been fined after pleading guilty to throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a walkabout.
Harry May, 21, was charged with a public order offence after the royal visit to Luton on 6 December.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that May, from Moreton Road South in Luton, thought the monarch's visit to the "poor area" was in "bad taste".
The defendant - who gave his full name as Harry Spartacus May - was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 in costs.
The King was initially steered away from crowds outside Luton Town Hall by protection officers, but continued his visit shortly afterwards.
Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police had detained May after seeing him hurl a projectile that landed on the ground near the King as he spoke with members of the public.
May was charged with using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Seetal said that when officers interviewed him, May told them "he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this".
May sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket and remained expressionless as the facts were read out to the court.
His defence lawyer Alex Benn told the court their client "deeply regrets" his actions, describing him as a "committed and family-oriented person" who "cares deeply about his local community".
Addressing May, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: "Whatever disagreement you have with somebody, the way to resolve it is not to throw projectiles at them."
Mr Goldspring rejected a claim from May's mother that he "was not really aware" hurling an object in the direction of a public figure may cause them "fear" but accepted that he expressed regret.
He added: "I also accept you weren't trying to hit His Majesty with the egg. But you planned it and you planned to do it again, otherwise why take two?
"You targeted somebody. It doesn't matter the reasons why."
