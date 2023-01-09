Luton man in court after egg thrown towards King Charles III
A man has appeared in court accused of throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a walkabout.
Harry May, 21, of Moreton Road South, Luton, is charged with a public order offence relating to the King's visit to the town on 6 December.
Mr May appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court, where prosecutors said the case could only be heard by the Chief Magistrate.
The next hearing is at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The defendant, who gave his full name as Harry Spartacus May, is accused of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Prosecutor Matthew Taylor said this was a "special jurisdiction case" that could only be heard by the Chief Magistrate.
He has yet to enter a plea.
Defending, Ahmed Malik told magistrates that Mr May had not been informed of the case being moved to Westminster Magistrates' Court.
He said his client "understood the case was being dealt with today".
The chair of the bench, Helen Cook, granted Mr May bail ahead of the next hearing in London.
"I am sure things will be resolved on that occasion," she said, to which Mr May replied: "I understand."
The King was outside Luton Town Hall when the egg was allegedly thrown.
He was initially steered away from crowds by protection officers, but continued his visit to the Bedfordshire town shortly afterwards.
