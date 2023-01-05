Luton Town fan set to cycle to all league clubs for charity
A life-long football fan is preparing to undertake his latest charity mission to cycle to all grounds in the football league.
Mark Crowther, 56, from Milton Keynes, said it will take him 32 days to cover 2,500 miles (4,023km), an average of 75 miles (121km) a day.
During his club's last season the Luton fan, known as Mad Hatter Mark, rode to every away game raising £16,000.
He said his "toughest challenge" should end on 6 May.
"I'm going to cycle to every ground in the Football League, Premier League and National League," he said.
"That's 118 grounds which includes 116 clubs. I'm also cycling to the two national stadiums, Wembley stadium and the principality stadium in Cardiff.
"I keep telling myself I should slow down but I've not got there yet."
His "beloved" Luton are currently in seventh place in the Championship and are one away from the play-offs having won its last three games.
The Hatters were promoted from League One in 2019.
His last challenge raised funds for Keech Hospice Care, mental health charity CALM and Prostate Cancer UK. This time he will raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, Prostate Cancer UK and the mental health charity Mind.
He aims to start on 5 April at Carlisle United and end at Luton Town, on the day of King Charles III's coronation.
"Obviously the King didn't know about my challenge", he said about the clash.
He wants to raise awareness and funds for mental health, as in the past he has experienced suicidal thoughts, he said.
"You just feel there isn't a way out and there's always a way out.
"It's just taking one day at a time and having the support and network, whether it be friends, whether it's relatives, or someone you don't know."
