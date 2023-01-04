Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
- Published
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted.
A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April.
A road bridge, taking motorists over the tracks, has deteriorated.
Kate Snowdon, head of communications at Network Rail, said: "We completely accept it will be disruptive."
The diversion route will send motorists through Hoddesdon, Harlow and Nazeing, in Essex, via the A414.
"It is an exceptional diversion route and I think what is really difficult here, is if you're going to demolish a bridge, you shouldn't run cars over it - it's just impossible and the bridge really does need to be replaced," said Ms Snowdon, speaking to BBC Essex.
"I understand the disruption it's causing but we do try and give people at least lots of prior notice so they can plan for those journeys."
The bridge, which was subject to remedial works as recently as 2014, is expected to be replaced with a structure designed to last 120 years.
Contractor J Murphy and Sons Ltd is carrying out the work.
This section of the West Anglia Main Line, connecting London with parts of Hertfordshire, Essex and Cambridgeshire, is due to close from 13 January until 18 January while the central bridge spans are replaced.
Ms Snowdon said the route was made awkward by the River Lea, and said it was designed so it was suitable for HGVs and buses.
She said it was not for her to say whether drivers "can or cannot" use local roads to shorten their journey.
Representatives from Network Rail have spoken to doctors' surgeries, schools and local businesses about minimising the disruption, she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk