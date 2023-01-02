Broxbourne railway bridge works will send drivers on 17-mile detour
- Published
Drivers will be sent on a 17-mile diversion route for nearly four months from Tuesday because of work to replace a railway bridge.
A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire was scheduled to close between 3 January and 30 April.
Network Rail said the bridge had deteriorated.
The diversion route will send motorists to Hoddesdon, Harlow and Nazeing, in Essex, via the A414.
Network Rail route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said the company had been working closely with community groups, councils and schools to "reduce the impact of the closure".
"I'm sorry for the disruption that this work will cause to residents and rail users but if we don't do this work now, it could lead to a much more disruptive closure at short notice," said Ms Burrows.
Network Rail said the bridge, which was subject to remedial works as recently as 2014, would be replaced with a structure that was designed to last 120 years.
The West Anglia Main Line takes trains between London, Hertfordshire, Essex and Cambridgeshire.
This section of the line was due to be closed from 13 January until 18 January while the central bridge spans were replaced.
The rail operator Greater Anglia said replacement buses had been arranged.
Network Rail said gas, electricity and internet connections that run across the bridge had already been redirected.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk