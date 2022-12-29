Plans to demolish Vauxhall site approved by Bedfordshire councils
Two councils have approved plans to demolish a site used by car makers Vauxhall and build various industrial units and warehouses.
The 58-acre site off Luton Road in Chalton, Bedfordshire, is due to close as part of the company's restructuring.
A council meeting heard the plans could create more than 15,000 jobs.
Both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council have approved the plans submitted by the applicant Goodman.
It plans to demolish the Vauxhall warehouse buildings and replace them with between two and seven industrial units, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site sits on land owned by both councils.
The outline part of the scheme is for the demolition work and the redevelopment of the site for up to 116,000sqm (1,248,614 sq ft) of industrial storage and distribution uses, with parking and landscaping.
The full element is for the site access points and landscaping along Luton Road, while a potential roundabout access there also forms part of the proposals, according to a report.
'Overwhelming development'
Independent Toddington councillor Silvia Collins said in a statement: "This application would be retaining the industrial use of the land, while providing a modernised environment for more than 15,000 new operational employment opportunities, much-needed in our area.
"Approval allows for building between two and seven units up to a maximum of 24m (79ft) in height, which is tall.
"Although lower than the nearby Lidl warehouse, it would result in a dominant and overwhelming development."
Simon Flisher for applicant Goodman said: "Our focus is on developing and managing premium accommodation for businesses in key locations.
"This is the right location for investment in new development for businesses, providing high quality accommodation, job opportunities and upskilling.
"That's because it's brownfield land with a large building at the end of its life, it's next to other industrial premises and has good access to the motorway network."
