Milton Keynes: Police treat car collision as attempted murder
Detectives investigating an incident in which two women were hit by a car say they are treating it as attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A woman in her twenties, and another in her thirties, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force said.
An appeal has been issued for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
A large stretch of South Fifth Street, off Avebury Boulevard in the city, was cordoned off and forensic teams could be seen in the area, with items of clothing left in the street.
Police said the incident involved a grey Mercedes Benz A-Class vehicle.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Rob Lyne said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about what happened, to please come forward.
"Particularly those who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, or relevant CCTV footage."
The investigation comes four days after officers in Milton Keynes were granted 24-hour stop and search powers following multiple incidents of violent disorder in a wide area of the city.
The Section 60 order expired at 18:46 on Christmas Eve.
