Milton Keynes police get extra stop-and-search powers
Further stop-and-search measures have been put in place in Milton Keynes after "multiple incidents of disorder".
Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 order would remain until 18:46 GMT on Christmas Eve.
Such an order is put in place when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons being carried.
It temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area.
'Do not be worried'
Insp Tejinder Sidhu said: "We have put this order in place while we carry out our investigation into multiple incidents of disorder in the city.
"I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop-and-search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.
"If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.
"You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual."
