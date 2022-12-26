Milton Keynes University Hospital reintroduces face mask policy
Staff and visitors will be asked to wear face masks at a hospital to protect them from viruses, its chief executive said.
Joe Harrison, of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said the decision had been made to "keep people and their families safe".
Mr Harrison said the hospital had 46 patients with Covid.
"We know there are lots of horrible viruses around and masks do protect you from them," he said.
Mr Harrison said people would be asked to wear masks in all clinical areas of the hospital.
"We are trying to do everything we can to make sure people look after themselves," he said.
