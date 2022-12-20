Luton murder: Man convicted after driving over 'defenceless' victim
A man who drove over his victim following a dispute over a £20 debt has been convicted of murder.
Robert Duggan, 60, died from catastrophic injuries outside his home in Luton on 11 June.
A trial at Luton Crown Court heard how William McDonagh dragged Mr Duggan under the wheels of a stolen Volvo estate car.
The 53-year-old, of Verulam Gardens, Luton, was found guilty by a jury and expected to be sentenced in February.
"If you drive a car at someone and drive over them you intend either to kill them or cause really serious harm," said prosecutor Stuart Trimmer KC.
"The victim was killed by the defendant as if he had shot or stabbed him."
The jury heard McDonagh was drunk, talking about the victim owing him £20, when he tried to barge into Mr Duggan's flat in Axe Close on the Marsh Farm estate.
The prosecution said the defendant left to buy a bottle of whisky from a nearby Nisa shop before smashing Mr Duggan's living room window with a brick and trying to kick the door in.
Bedfordshire Police described how he and his daughter walked out into the road to see McDonagh leaving, but that as they walked back towards the flat, the Volvo sped towards them.
CCTV showed a wheelie bin being knocked over before the car struck the victim.
'Fatal consequences'
The court was told the defendant fled and Mr Duggan was pronounced dead at the scene.
McDonagh was arrested that evening in the nearby town centre.
He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, which was not accepted by prosecutors.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "This was a completely senseless attack on a defenceless man that had fatal consequences."
Judge Martyn Zeidman KC is due to sentence him in February.
