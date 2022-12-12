Ghulam Raja death: Luton 'Snapchat' killer gets supervised release
- Published
A teenager who posted a video on Snapchat of a man he had stabbed and was later convicted of manslaughter has been released under supervision.
Ghulam Raja, 63, from Bolton, was killed during a trip to visit his mother in Luton in November 2021.
A sentencing hearing was told the boy, aged 16 at the time of the attack, had already served the equivalent of a two-year sentence in custody.
Mr Raja's family told Luton Crown Court they had been destroyed by his death.
The youth, now 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed the stabbing was self-defence.
During his trial, prosecutor Sarah Morris said before the attack the boy was heard shouting, "I am going to kill him".
She said he went to the kitchen to get a knife and stabbed Mr Raja twice to the head and once to the neck and thigh. The victim had been unarmed.
The court heard the boy posted six or seven seconds of a video of Mr Raja bleeding on Snapchat before calling 999, saying he wanted to report a murder.
Mr Raja was taken to hospital but later died.
Last month the teenager was cleared of murdering Mr Raja, but was convicted by a jury of manslaughter.
Giving evidence, the teenager told the court he thought he was "going to die" at the hands of Mr Raja and that he was lawfully defending himself and another person in the house.
He told jurors Mr Raja had his arm around his neck "tighter and tighter", making it difficult to breathe.
Ms Morris said when the youth was medically examined at the police station there was only a small mark on his right arm.
'Pillar of the community'
Defending, Naeem Mian KC said the youth had already served a two-year sentence on remand and was a young boy who had an exemplary character.
Passing sentence, Justice Jeremy Johnson KC said he took into account the time the boy had spent in custody when he made a youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision for 12 months.
The teenager must attend 91 days specified activity, be supervised for 12 months and abide by a 12-hour curfew from 19:00 for 21 months.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Raja's widow and mother-of-two Shehnaz Khan said her family's happiness had been destroyed by the death.
"It is impossible to put over the pain and emotional distress into words," she said.
She added her husband had donated his heart, lung, spleen, liver and kidneys to save the lives of five people.
Mrs Khan described her husband as a great man who was a "pillar of the community".
