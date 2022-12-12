Snow and ice lead to disruption at Luton Airport and schools
London Luton Airport is asking passengers to check their flight status before travelling, due to the snow.
EasyJet said it was "doing everything possible" to ease the disruption for passengers affected by flight cancellations and alterations.
Snow is also causing widespread travel disruption on the roads and railways.
The M25, which closed overnight between junctions 23 (A1/Potters Bar) and 25 (A10/Enfield), has now reopened.
⚠️ Weather update 07.20 pic.twitter.com/DVoXi16RqE— London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) December 12, 2022
Drivers faced eight-hour delays overnight after lorries jack-knifed in the snow, National Highways said.
It was urging only "absolutely essential" travel on the roads in south-east England on Monday.
Stewart Turner, for National Highways' east of England region, said: "The motorway network is now open and traffic is moving after a challenging night.
"However, we would still urge drivers to take extra care when heading out today.
"Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across large parts of the South East and East for the remainder of today and into Tuesday."
Luton Airport said the airport remained operational but passengers had been asked to check with airlines "following a number of weather-related delays".
Thameslink was also recommending passengers "only travel if absolutely essential this morning, disruption can be expected across all routes".
Many schools have closed - check the local authority websites for Hertfordshire County Council, Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Luton Council for the latest details.
Bushmead Primary in Luton has sent pupils' homework to parents to oversee at home.
Heather Noble, who has a six-year-old son at the school, said she was notified of Bushmead's closure by email at 06:45 GMT.
"We are doing our best with six pieces of homework but are struggling to get snowmen done, homework done, and my own work," she said.
