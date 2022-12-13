Taplow train deaths: Social worker criticism over dead mum and daughter
Social workers did not follow "good practice" before a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed by a train, a coroner said.
Leighane Redmond and daughter Melsadie Parris were hit at Taplow station in Buckinghamshire on 18 February 2019.
The county's assistant coroner Ian Wade KC said social workers failed to seek up-to-date family information or liaise with mental health teams.
Buckinghamshire Council said it "will be reviewing processes and procedures".
At the inquest held between 14 and 30 November, Mr Wade concluded Ms Redmond died by suicide, while he recorded a narrative verdict for Melsadie.
In a prevention of future deaths report, Mr Wade wrote that Ms Redmond suffered "an overt breakdown" four months before the deaths and Melsadie was removed from her mother's care on 23 December 2018.
'Concerned'
Mental health professionals discharged Ms Redmond, who is referred to as an "adult carer" in the report but was her mother, six days later. Melsadie was then returned to her, the report said.
The assistant coroner said he discovered that on 9 January 2019, Ms Redmond admitted to social workers she had previously called her daughter "evil".
Despite knowing about her recent history, the social work team "did not conduct a renewed visit to the home, nor seek up-to-date information from the family, nor liaise with the mental health team", he said.
Mr Wade said: "It is possible that a further mental health assessment would have been sought and arrangements made to remove Melsadie from the custody of the carer."
He also voiced concerns about "factual inaccuracies" in an independent review of the case commissioned by the county council, although he accepted its finding that "the death could not have been predicted".
"The council published an executive summary which maintained the partial reflection of the review conclusions," he said.
"I am concerned that by so doing the department will persist in a view that its team did not fail to adhere to its own guidance and good practice."
Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for education and children's services, Anita Cranmer, said the council was "deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Melsadie and Leighane".
Ms Cranmer, Conservative, said: "Buckinghamshire Council accepts the outcome of the inquest and we will be reviewing processes and procedures to ensure the coroner's remarks and recommendations are reflected in our practices," she said.
"We have received the prevention of future deaths report and will be fully digesting its contents and responding within the timeframe requested."
