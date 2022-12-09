Bedford: Family pays tribute to pedestrian killed by car
A 57-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car had "a heart of gold", her family said.
Bedfordshire Police said Debra Swindle was struck by a Vauxhall convertible while crossing Kimbolton Road in Bedford at about 08:10 GMT on 29 November.
Her family said she was a "loving mother, nanny, daughter, sister, partner and dear friend".
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
In a tribute, her family said Ms Swindle, from Kempston, was "loved by all and touched the lives of so many".
"With a heart of gold she continually looked out for and supported her family, along with those she worked with and cared for throughout her long career," the tribute said.
"Debra's smile and infectious laughter will turn to memories. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. Taken too soon, Debra will be devastatingly missed. May she rest in peace and her memory live on."
Det Insp Garry Webb said: "It is vital we establish what has led to the tragic death of Debra and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.
"This happened in a busy area at a time where there is likely to have been lots of people passing in their cars or on foot."
He appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
