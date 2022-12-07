Police seek man in handcuffs who has 'gone missing' in Milton Keynes
- Published
Police have warned the public not to approach a man in handcuffs who has "gone missing".
Thames Valley Police said a 28-year-old man known as Rui, no surname given, was last seen in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was wearing a green camouflage top, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers.
The man, who also has links to Wembley in London, is described as 6ft 4in (2m) tall with dark hair and a beard.
The force has not yet confirmed whether he was in custody at the time he disappeared.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.