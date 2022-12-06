King Charles III meets Luton residents and community leaders
King Charles III has met community leaders during a visit to Luton.
He met members of The Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch.
The King also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple and spoke to volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen.
He is also due to ride on the £281m Luton DART airport transit system.
The King was temporarily steered away from crowds outside the town hall after an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was in police custody.
Dorothy Llewellyn-Lewis met the King outside Luton Town Hall and said it was "just amazing".
"It was just the most special moment of my life," she said.
"I said about how I wanted him to say something nice about Luton and how we love living here."
After visiting the hall, the King officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple and spoke to volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen.
It serves 150 vegetarian hot meals every Sunday outside the hall, in addition to a vegetarian hot meal served seven days per week, 365 days per year at the Gurdwara.
Kuldeep Singh Basra, a trustee of the Gurdwara, said it was "a good achievement for the Sikh community in Luton to host the royal visit".
Gurch Randhawa, who showed the King around the Gurdwara, called it a "momentous occasion".
Later, the King will ride the DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit) - a cable-drawn, driverless railway running on a 1.4-mile (2.2km) line connecting Luton Airport Parkway station to the airport terminal in just over three minutes, 24 hours a day. It will replace shuttle buses which pick up passengers every 10 minutes.
The link is more than two years over schedule and the King is being given a special trip during his visit, with the line not due to carry passengers until 2023.
