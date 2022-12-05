Strep A: Fundraiser in Muhammad Ibrahim Ali memory reaches £4,500
A fundraising effort in memory of a four-year-old pupil who died from a strep A infection has raised nine times more than its target.
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died last month from the infection.
Described as a "kind and thoughtful" child, Muhammad attended Oakridge School and Nursery in the town.
Head teacher Stuart Cook initially hoped to raise £500. The current amount raised is more than £4,500.
The money will be spent by the school on a "lasting memorial" to Muhammad with the remainder being donated to a charity of his family's choice.
Infections caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria are usually mild with symptoms such as a sore throat or skin infections.
The bug can also cause scarlet fever which can, in the majority of cases, be treated successfully with antibiotics and people make a full recovery.
However, in a very small number of cases, group A strep infection can get deeper into the body - for example, into the lungs and bloodstream - causing an illness known as invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), which is much harder to treat.
Mr Cook described Muhammad as having a "lot of life and energy" and "always smiling".
"He was a very kind and thoughtful boy and always wanted to help his friends," he said.
"It's been a tough couple of weeks but the whole school community has come together, supporting parents, and probably most importantly the children, perhaps who are worried and have questions.
"We are one big family at Oakridge and will miss him terribly."
The UK Health Security Agency advises people to call 999 or go to A&E if:
- your child is having difficulty breathing - you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs
- there are pauses when your child breathes
- your child's skin, tongue or lips are blue
- your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake
