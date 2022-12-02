Milton Keynes: Car crashes into Joules store leaving man injured
- Published
A man has been injured after a car crashed into a Joules store in Milton Keynes.
It happened at the shop on Silbury Arcade in Centre:MK just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said an electric car drove into the shop and one man was treated by ambulance crews after sustaining "impact injuries".
The store is due to remain closed while repairs are carried out.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.