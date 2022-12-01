Cheshunt Tree surgeon crushed to death in loader accident
A 32-year-old man was crushed to death after the loader he was operating tipped over and trapped him underneath, an inquest heard.
Danny White, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, died at his yard off Beaumont Road on 21 January 2021.
The tree surgeon reversed over a tree root whilst the loader's front arm was extended and raised and the vehicle "toppled over", the inquest heard.
Senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan concluded he died due to an accident.
The court in Hatfield heard Mr White was an "experienced user" of the compact loader and there was "nothing mechanically wrong" with the vehicle.
He was working with two friends to clear garden waste at his private yard when the incident happened at about 13:45 GMT.
Mr Sullivan said Mr White was "likely not wearing a seatbelt" at the time.
"It was a combination of the height and extension of the arm and the tree root that led to the vehicle toppling on its near side," he said.
PC Nathan Cattley, a collision investigator with Hertfordshire Police, said there was a warning sign on the vehicle about driving it with the front arm extended and/or raised, as this made it "more prone to overturning".
'Caring and loving'
The two friends did not witness the vehicle tipping over but heard "a loud bang" and saw the loader was on its side with Mr White trapped underneath.
Mr Sullivan said Mr White was "either thrown from the vehicle or threw himself from the vehicle in an attempt to avoid injury".
"This sadly meant he was in a position where he suffered crush injuries from the roll bar of the machine," he said.
The two men attempted to lift the vehicle of Mr White but were not able due to its weight, the inquest heard.
In their statements the men said Mr White was silent and did not move.
An air ambulance and road ambulance attended the scene and a JCB-type vehicle from a nearby land owner was used to remove the loader.
Mr White was pronounced dead at 14:26 GMT, although Mr Sullivan said it was "highly likely he was killed instantly".
A post mortem examination concluded he died from a traumatic head injury.
Mr White's mother and brother described him as "a caring and loving person".
"He loved his two boys Tommy, Teddy and his family," they said.
"He was very career driven and proud of what he achieved in his short life."
