Newlands Park: Plans for land sold to fund Luton Town stadium approved
- Published
Plans for land near the M1, that was sold by a football club to help pay for a new stadium, have been approved.
The Newlands Park site in Luton, near junction 10, was sold by Luton Town to developer Wrenbridge last year so it could build a ground at Power Court.
Luton Borough Council's development management committee heard the plans could create about 2,500 jobs.
Retail proposals in the club's original plans were scrapped due to concerns over town centre footfall.
The Newlands Park site was bought by Luton Town in 2015.
The Hatters' property arm, 2020 Developments, wanted to use it to help secure funds for a 23,000-seater stadium at Power Court in the town centre.
A deal to sell the 37-acre site was agreed last December and an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and developer Wrenbridge took over the land.
In September 2019, planning permission for a hotel, retail, leisure and food and drink facilities were granted at the site.
In January, revised plans for office, retail and business space, plus a park and ride facility, were approved by Luton Borough Council.
But Wrenbridge announced in June it was drawing up plans for a new four-building business development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans cover two parcels of land in the north and south of the site with about 550 parking spaces, landscaping and access.
Liberal Democrat councillor David Franks told the meeting he was "uneasy" with the projection of 2,500 jobs.
"It depends on the nature of the business of occupier," he said.
The committee's chair, Labour's David Taylor, agreed and said it was "most probably easier to count the number of robots employed".
But the committee unanimously approved the plans.
Luton Town has had planning permission for its new ground at Power Court, which will replace its Kenilworth Road stadium, since 2019.
A detailed planning application has yet to be submitted.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk