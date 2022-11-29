King Charles to visit Bedfordshire for first time as monarch
- Published
King Charles is to visit a Sikh soup kitchen and travel on a new airport shuttle during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch.
The King will visit Luton on 6 December, meeting various community groups at the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.
He will also visit the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple and meet volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen.
The King will also travel on the Luton DART transit system to the airport.
At Luton Town Hall, he is expected to meet local groups and members of the public, including representatives from The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion, the Luton Town Football Academy, veterans and cadets.
At the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, he has been invited to speak with volunteers and learn about the programmes delivered for the local community.
The King will also visit the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen, which serves 150 vegetarian hot meals every Sunday outside Luton Town Hall, in addition to a vegetarian hot meal served seven days per week, 365 days per year at the Gurdwara.
At the Sikh School, he will speak to children who are learning Punjabi and traditional music.
King Charles will also visit Luton DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit) Parkway Station to find out about the new cable-drawn mass passenger transit system connecting Luton Airport Parkway railway station to London Luton Airport.
His Majesty will then board the DART for a three-minute journey.
