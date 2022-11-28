Newlands Park: New plans for land sold to fund Luton Town stadium
New plans for land near the M1 that was sold by a football club to help pay for a new stadium have been submitted.
The Newlands Park site in Luton, near junction 10, was sold by Luton Town to developer Wrenbridge last year so it could build a ground at Power Court.
Wrenbridge plans new business space and will scrap retail proposals due to concerns over town centre footfall.
Planning officers are recommending approval, with councillors due to consider the project on Wednesday.
The Newlands Park site was bought by Luton Town in 2015. The Hatters' property arm, 2020 Developments, wanted to use it to help secure funds for a 23,000-seater stadium at Power Court in the town centre.
A deal to sell the 37-acre site was agreed last December and an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and developer Wrenbridge took over the land.
In September 2019, planning permission for a hotel, retail, leisure and food and drink facilities were granted at the site.
In January, revised plans for office, retail and business space, plus a park and ride facility, were approved by Luton Borough Council.
But Wrenbridge announced in June it was drawing up plans for a new four-building business development supporting up to 2,500 jobs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans cover two parcels of land in the north and south of the site with about 550 parking spaces, landscaping and access.
"Specifically, this application is applying for flexible employment uses, with the floorspace spread across four key buildings," a report said.
"A prestige gateway development can still be provided post-pandemic, while different to the originally envisaged office and business park."
On Wrenbridge's website, Richard Arnold from the company said: "Our proposed state-of-the-art business units will contribute positively to the growing local demand for industrial, warehouse and logistics space combined with extensive, ancillary offices."
Luton Town has had planning permission for its new ground at Power Court, which will replace its Kenilworth Road stadium, since 2019. A detailed planning application has yet to be submitted.
