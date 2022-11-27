Bedford: Police attend flats after reports of armed man
Specialist negotiators are dealing with an ongoing incident at a flat after reports of a man with a firearm.
Officers were called to the Goldington Green area of Bedford at 06:00 GMT, Bedfordshire Police said.
Police said the situation had now been confined to a single address in the Bury Court high rise and officers were "speaking to a number of people".
The incident prompted a large police presence and several properties were evacuated, the force said.
Police said the man was reported to be in possession of a firearm in the block of flats on Church Lane.
Negotiators were speaking to a number of people inside this single flat, the force added.
Several flats have been evacuated and road closures are in place along Cricket Lane, Church Lane, Goldington Green and Queens Drive.— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) November 27, 2022
A number of other emergency services remain on scene, including @BedfordTweets which is working to secure alternative accommodation for people.
"We are working as hard as we can to bring the situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion," a spokesman said.
"Several flats have been evacuated and road closures are in place along Cricket Lane, Church Lane, Goldington Green and Queens Drive."
Bedford Borough Council representatives were working to secure alternative accommodation during the incident, the force said.
