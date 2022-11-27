High Wycombe: Elderly man injured during house burglary dies
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after an elderly man died a week after a break-in at his home.
The victim, in his 90s, was seriously injured during the burglary in Cedar Terrace, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 19 November.
He died in hospital at 09:22 GMT on Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.
A 46-year-old man has been charged with burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.
He is expected to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court in December.
A 39-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains in police custody.
A 39-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a burglary and was released on police bail.
