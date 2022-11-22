Houghton Regis stabbings: Fourth man charged over double murder
A fourth man has been charged with a double murder and an attempted murder.
Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were stabbed to death, in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on 13 November.
A third man also sustained serious injuries and three men have already been charged over the incident.
Anthony Bennison, 24, from Edgware in London, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Bennison, of Millfield Road, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and a two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.
Nicholas Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis; Curtis Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton; and Mark Griffiths, 40, of Luton, have also been charged with two offences of murder, one of attempted murder, three of conspiracy to murder and three of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and are due to face a plea hearing on 27 February, with a trial date provisionally set for 9 May.
Police also said a fifth man has been arrested as part of its investigation and he has been released on police bail.
