Cost of Living: Central Bedfordshire Council opens sites as warm spaces
A council's 12 libraries and six leisure centres have opened as so-called "warm spaces" for people struggling to heat their own homes.
Central Bedfordshire Council said that "as temperatures fall", residents could "find a warm space and an even warmer welcome" at the sites.
A number of other community venues also offer the free service.
The council said grants were available to support others wanting to become part of the warm hub network.
It said four of the council-run leisure centres had cafes, and its libraries offered free Wi-Fi and access to public computers.
Visitors were welcome to take their own food and drink in to the libraries, it added.
Details of the venues which have opened as warm spaces can be found on the council's website.
