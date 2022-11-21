Houghton Regis stabbings: Trio accused of double murder in court
Three men accused of a double murder and an attempted murder have appeared in court.
Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were stabbed to death in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on 13 November.
A third man, Mason Jordan, sustained serious injuries.
Nicholas Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis; Curtis Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton; and Mark Griffiths, 40, of Luton, appeared at Luton Crown Court.
The attack happened in Tithe Farm Road in the town, which is near Dunstable.
They are each charged with two offences of murder, one of attempted murder, three of conspiracy to murder and three of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
Judge Michael Simon set a date for a six to eight week trial for 9 May. A plea hearing is due on 27 February.
The defendants, who appeared at court via video links from Bedford and Peterborough prisons, were remanded in custody.
