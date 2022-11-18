Houghton Regis stabbing: Third man charged with murder

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were fatally stabbed in Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, on Sunday

A third man has been charged with the murder of two men who were stabbed to death in a Bedfordshire town.

Mark Griffiths, 40, of Luton, is accused of killing Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, in Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, on Sunday.

A third man who was also stabbed had serious injuries.

Nicholas Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, and Curtis Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton have also been charged with the murders.

All three men have also been charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Papworth is also accused of perverting the course of justice.

They have all been remanded in custody and are due at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the incident in Tithe Farm Road in the early hours of Sunday

