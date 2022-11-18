Great Denham fly-tipper fined for painting left at clothes bank
- Published
A fly-tipper has been fined £400 for leaving a painting by the side of a clothes and shoe recycling bank.
Bedford Borough Council said it was left at Great Denham, near Bedford.
It said the person was identified by its environmental crime team from footage taken at the site.
"Please only take clothes to clothes bank and don't leave any items outside them. If the bank is full let us know," said Charles Royden, Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for the environment.
"We want to highlight that fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice or through a prosecution.
"Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities."
A spokesman for the council said the £400 fine, can be discounted to £300 if paid within 14 days.
