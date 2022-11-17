Milton Keynes mother says flats mould caused son's skin condition
A mother has claimed mould on communal area walls of her apartment complex has caused her son to develop a skin condition.
Kerry Sanders said her 15-year-old son developed "contact dermatitis" from the mould at Lanark House, West Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
She said she has raised the problem with Milton Keynes Council since she moved in four years ago.
The authority said it was would visit to check the shared spaces.
Ms Sanders revealed her situation after Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was criticised by a coroner ruling on the death of a two-year-old boy , who died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat.
She said the "horrendous" mould problem left her son's skin "red raw and bleeding".
Ms Sanders said: "Over the years I've lived here it's just got worse and it's starting to grow.
"The smell is horrendous, it's an odd smell but you know that smell is mould."
Her 15-year-old son was diagnosed with "contact dermatitis", by their GP and they were told it was caused by "allergens in the air, such as mould, damp and condensation".
"Where his skin is peeling off it's red raw, it's bleeding it's cracking", she added.
She told BBC Three Counties Radio she has written to the council about the issues for years and had a point of contact.
She said although mould had been in her flat, due to her taking daily action, she has managed to keep it at bay.
It was on the walls of communal areas, she said, which residents "breathe in as soon as they come in the door".
She said: "On a daily basis [in her flat] I'm having to clean all-round the windows, the ceiling, to get rid of the mould, the condensation build up.
"I buy dehumidifier bags for every room which I'm having to replace every other day as they're filling up so quickly.
"It's 2022, tenants shouldn't have to live in these conditions."
A council spokeswoman said it was not aware of any "current mould issue within Ms Sanders' flat, but she is welcome to get in touch if this is the case, as we want our tenants to feel secure and comfortable in their homes".
