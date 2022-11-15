Buckingham flooding event cancelled due to poor weather
An event on how to protect your home from flood damage has been cancelled due to "poor weather".
The Buckingham and Villages Community Board (BVCB) said Tuesday's demonstration meeting at the Buckingham Library car park would be rearranged.
A comment on its Facebook page said: "There's something vaguely ironic about a flood resilience event being cancelled due to rain being forecast."
BVCM has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
The event was due to run from 10:00 until 16:00 GMT.
Ahead of the event, BVCM said: "Members of the public will be able to find out how to keep their homes and properties as safe as possible from flooding and what to do in the case of a flood.
"There will be demonstrations of flood resilience equipment and the opportunity to ask experts any questions you might have on how to become more resilient, either as a community or as an individual property owner."
The Environment Agency, MDA Flood Resilience Consultants, Buckingham Town Council and members of Buckingham Council were all due to attend.
