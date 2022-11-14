Houghton Regis councillors call for more policing after triple stabbing
A group of local councillors has called for more visible policing in a town where two people were stabbed to death.
A murder inquiry is under way after three men were stabbed in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, in the early hours of Sunday. Two men died at the scene while the other remains in hospital.
Labour councillor Antonia Ryan said there was a "lack of policing in the area".
Bedfordshire Police has been contacted for comment.
The force said officers were called to reports of a person being struck by a car in Tithe Farm Road at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday. On arrival they found three men with stab wounds.
Temporary Det Supt Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a horrific incident which has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries."
In a letter to the force's chief constable, a group of councillors said it wanted to highlight "the reality of knife crime on our streets and in our school so lives can be saved".
"The devastation has a ripple effect on everyone involved and the wider community, who sadly have to live in fear in case of repercussions," the councillors said.
The group called for additional patrols by uniformed police, a knife amnesty and trauma support for members of the community.
It was signed by:
- Ms Ryan, Labour councillor for Parkside at Central Bedfordshire Council
- Martin Kennedy, independent councillor for Tithe Farm at Houghton Regis Town Council
- Clare Coplestone, Labour councillor for Parkside at Houghton Regis Town Council
- Abby Slough, Labour councillor for Tithe Farm at Houghton Regis Town Council
- Chris Slough, Labour councillor for Tithe Farm at Houghton Regis Town Council
Ms Ryan said the town needed "a long-term strategy" to deal with knife crime.
"This can't be something that is brushed under the carpet," she said.
"This is not an isolated thing; we've had knife crime in the area for a long time.
"There's been a lot of things leading up to this.
"The lack of policing in the area, lack of opportunities has really failed this area."
Ms Ryan said the community was "devastated" and "shocked that this has happened outside our homes"
