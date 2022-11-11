Radlett: CQC warning lifted at Forest House mental health unit
- Published
Care inspectors have lifted a warning notice imposed on a hospital unit for young patients with severe mental health difficulties.
In March the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the 16-bed Forest House in Radlett inadequate.
Hertfordshire Partnership University Foundation Trust, which runs the unit, said it was pleased improvements in care and support had been recognised.
Following its latest inspection, the CQC found:
- There was no call bell system for young people which could cause a delay in an emergency
- The ward depended on bank and agency staff to meet patient needs
- Not all staff reported incidents in line with trust policy
- Staff understood how to protect young people from abuse and the service worked well with other organisations to safeguard patients
- Staff gave children and young people all possible support to make specific decisions for themselves
Craig Howarth, the CQC's head of hospital inspection, said: "I am pleased to see improvement at Forest House, but more work is needed to ensure all children and young people using the service receive the right care and support.
"This includes reducing the service's reliance on bank and agency staff, as a lack of regular staff makes it harder to provide consistent high-quality care to people.
"However, leaders had improved their oversight of the service, and they supported staff well - which has had a positive impact on the care patients received."
Karen Taylor, chief executive of Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which is rated outstanding overall, said: "We are pleased that the work we have done to improve care and support for young people and their families has been recognised in this latest inspection report by the CQC, but we also recognise that we have further improvements to make.
"We have provided more training and support for staff, recruited more staff and improved how we involve and engage with young people and their families.
"We are confident we will continue to make the changes necessary and we will continue to work closely with young people, their families and carers to make the improvements they have told us matter to them."
In May, the BBC revealed how staff at the trust told the BBC there had been reports of assault, sexual assault and fraud at the facility.
The CQC said at the time it was aware of the allegations and said it was "satisfied steps have been taken to ensure the safety of people at the service".
It was previously reported that it was understood an alleged assault was caught on CCTV.
One staff member said the fraud allegation related to agency staff allegedly accessing the building using another person's name.
A trust spokesman said: "Where concerns or allegations have been raised, they have been thoroughly investigated, and our findings have been shared with the police where appropriate."
The trust did not say if its investigation into the matters had been completed or, if so, what the outcome was.
Hertfordshire Police, which previously confirmed it was investigating a number of allegations at the unit, did not respond to the BBC's request for an update.