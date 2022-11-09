Tributes to great-grandad after electric unicycle crash death
Tributes have been paid to a "beloved" grandfather who died after a collision involving an electric unicycle.
Leonard Bailey, 88, was injured in a crash on Hatters Way, Luton, at about 16:00 BST on 5 September. He died on 15 October.
In a statement, his family said he would be "sorely missed" by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Bailey came to England in the early 1960s from Jamaica during the Windrush period and spent most of his life in Luton, his family said.
He is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In a statement his family said: "Grandad Bailey was locally known as Mr Bailey, Brother Bailey, Lenny, Len and Old Len. He worked at Vauxhall Motors Luton from the early 60s until he retired in the late 90s.
"He also worked past retirement at Challney High School for Girls for many years. Grandad Bailey had a love for growing fresh produce at his two allotments in Luton and enjoyed traveling locally on the bus.
"Grandad attended Bibleway Church on Mount Pleasant Road in Luton for over 50 years. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him."
Det Con David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with Mr Bailey's loved ones at this difficult time."
Investigations into the circumstances of the collision were continuing, the force said.
