Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said.
Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
The person who was driving the vehicle that killed the young woman has never come forward, the charity added.
Hertfordshire Police said identifying the victim "continues to be important".
Locate International said the woman, who was thought to be aged between 17 and 25, was last seen by a witness at 05:30 GMT - 45 minutes before her death.
The witness, according to the charity, stated the woman was heading for London and spoke with a foreign accent.
At the time, she was wearing a brown Afghan coat, a brown leather waistcoat, a white cotton blouse, a white cotton smock with a floral pattern and imitation lace, black jeans and a chiffon lace scarf.
After an appeal in 2010 - which contained a facial reconstruction of the woman - a couple said they thought the woman was a young French student named Odile who stayed with them in the early 1970s.
'Case remains open'
She stayed with David Liversedge and his wife, Barbara, at their home near Baldock, and told them she was from the north of Paris, or had lived in the northern part of Paris.
The couple said she had friends in Newquay, Cornwall, and would often hitch-hike to visit them. She would also go to the Stotfold Social Club and worked manufacturing souvenirs on an industrial estate in Henlow, Bedfordshire.
In 1973, she relocated to Cambridge to study at a language school and the couple did not see her again.
David Grimstead, founder and chief executive of Locate International, said the woman "lived a full life and enjoyed the company of others".
"So it's hard not to think of the people who missed her when she seemingly vanished," he said.
"No piece of information is too small to share - it can provide new clues, or new lines of enquiry that could prove crucial."
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "The case remains open and we would be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to provide fresh information concerning this person.
"Identifying them continues to be important to us."
